IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials with the Irving Police Department are asking for help identifying a criminal mischief suspect who caused a ruckus at a gas station.
It happened at a gas station in the 3700 blk of Esters on June 14.
Surveillance video shows the woman aggressively pushing items off the clerk's counter. She also slams into the counter, grabbing a display and pulling it to the floor. She then stomps willy-nilly out of the store.
Police didn’t say what suspect’s motive was or why she was upset.
If you recognize her, please contact Investigator Dickinson at DDickinson@cityofirving.org or call (972)721-6547.