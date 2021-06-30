NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The cities of North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Haltom City and Watauga are getting extra creative this year, adding in a drone light show to their annual fireworks display.

It’s believed to be the first show in the state of Texas to be combined with drones.

“It’s going to be spectacular and we really want to make it unforgettable,” said Preston Ward, owner of Prestotechnics and Sky Elements, the two companies putting on the display.

It comes after last year’s show was canceled, giving Ward and his team two years to make the show even better.

Though the idea to add a drone light show came in November after seeing President Joe Biden’s celebratory election display back in November.

“When we saw that… we absolutely had to figure out how to do it and how to add it to this display for the entire community,” said Ward.

It’s an addition he hasn’t seen done in Texas before.

“It’s the first with a municipal firework show and a drone light show,” he said.

The show will start with 100 light-up drones flying at once to create shapes across the sky.

“This display has 12 different animations they are going to work through,” he said.

They’re all controlled and programmed through computers. It’s part of a 25-minute show that will end with a lot of fireworks too.

The free show is set for this Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

It will be held at BISD Plaza, where they say plenty of parking will be available.