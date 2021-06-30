ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police officers arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Forest Hills Drive.
The victim, who was later identified as 22-year-old Cameron Moore, was transported to a local hospital for treatment on June 13. But he died 18 days later due to injuries sustained during the shooting.
Witnesses were able to identify the shooter as a juvenile who lived at the apartment complex. A warrant was issued for the teen's arrest and they were taken into custody on June 14, 2021. The teen was initially charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. Due to the victim being deceased, that charge will be upgraded to Murder. Due to the suspect's age, the department is unable to release their name, booking photo, or arrest warrant affidavit.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.