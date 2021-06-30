ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBSDFW.COM) – A celebration turned into a tragedy for one Texas family after a deadly drive-by shooting in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police said Michelle Cummings, 57, was struck by stray bullets at a hotel while sitting outside on a patio with her husband at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We know preliminarily that two people were sitting in a car, an SUV on Pleasant Street, adjacent to where the homicide occurred,” said Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson. “And shots rang out, and at least one of the shots more than one we believe struck Ms. Cummings.”

According to police, Cummings, of Houston, was in the area to watch her son get inducted into the United States Naval Academy. Her son was a football prospect from Westfield High School in Houston.

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest as the FBI, ATF and police department investigate.

An official in charge of plebe summer, a training program required for all incoming freshman, said Cummings’ son will continue his way into the academy.

“I couldn’t be prouder of that young man,” Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy told WJZ.

In a statement to KTRK, Spring ISD, where her son went to school, said:

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard “Trey” Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow.”

A GoFundMe page that was set up as a memorial fund for Cummings’ family has reached over $88,000 in donations.