ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-month-old boy is at the center of an Amber Alert issued by Ennis Police.

Police said they believe Miguel Ramirez is with his mother Faith Reid, 20, and an unidentified man in a white Ford extended cab truck.

Reid is white, with green eyes and blond hair. She is 5-2 and weighs 115 pounds.

Ramirez is white with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.

Police said they were last seen at a home 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Miguel David Lee Ramirez from Ennis, TX, on 07/01/2021, TX plate Unknown- White Ford Extended Cab pic.twitter.com/Nr2hc9vB8K — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 1, 2021

The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the unidentified man, Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson said.

During the fight, the man pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father.

The man and Reid then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 (possibly an extended cab) and took off.

The Ennis Police Department has contacted the Texas Dept. of Public Safety and requested that an Amber Alert be issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reid or the missing child should contact the Ennis Police Department or their local police department.