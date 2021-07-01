DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas introduced a new program on Thursday, July 1, benefiting local teens aged 12-17, offering free access to select attractions around town the entire month.

“We are creating what is considered a teen all access pass, or a youth all access pass,” said Crystal Ross, the Deputy Director for Dallas Parks and Recreation.

The goal is to help offer teenagers places to enjoy, learn and grow.

It was meant to start last summer, but was put off due to Covid-19.

Organizer say now couldn’t be a better time, especially after stagnant year at home.

“Let’s bring folks to our local museums and parks to just really stimulate our minds, and our lives. And then also bring some visibility to other venues in Dallas that haven’t had a lot of attendants because of the pandemic,” Ross said.

Teens have to pick up their all access pass at any local recreation center.

The passes can be used at a variety of spots around town such as:

The Dallas Museum of Art The Dallas Zoo Bahama Beach Waterpark Southern Skates Roller Rink Trinity River Audubon Center Shakespeare Dallas The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum The Dallas Arboretum

For each location, teens can bring up to three guests for free.

The venues may have different benefits or dates.

Their terms can be found on the back of each pass.

City staff say if all goes well during the summers pilot program, it could be expanded next year.