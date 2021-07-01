EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – El Paso fire and police officials say an Austin high school teacher was found dead after heavy rainfall swept her away during her hike in the Franklin Mountains.
The El Paso Times reports that 39-year-old Christina Garcia-Mata was found dead Monday evening. Garcia-Mata was a teacher at Akins Early College High School since 2006. She was named the 2017-2018 Akins Early College High School Teacher of the Year.
AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a member of our Austin ISD family. Christina Garcia-Mata was a dedicated and passionate educator who worked endlessly for her students for 15 years.”
— Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde (@AustinISDsupt) June 29, 2021
According to Akins ECHS’s website, Garcia-Mata taught a class called Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), focused on preparing students emotionally and socially for success in college.
Officials said Garcia-Mata was swept away by the rain and fell down the mountain. An investigation by the El Paso Police Department ruled her death as an accident.
