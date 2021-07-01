CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – El Paso fire and police officials say an Austin high school teacher was found dead after heavy rainfall swept her away during her hike in the Franklin Mountains.

Christina Garcia-Mata (credit: Akins Early College High School)

The El Paso Times reports that 39-year-old Christina Garcia-Mata was found dead Monday evening. Garcia-Mata was a teacher at Akins Early College High School since 2006. She was named the 2017-2018 Akins Early College High School Teacher of the Year.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde  tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a member of our Austin ISD family. Christina Garcia-Mata was a dedicated and passionate educator who worked endlessly for her students for 15 years.”

According to Akins ECHS’s website, Garcia-Mata taught a class called Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), focused on preparing students emotionally and socially for success in college.

Officials said Garcia-Mata was swept away by the rain and fell down the mountain. An investigation by the El Paso Police Department ruled her death as an accident.

