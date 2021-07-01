WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was safely taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a home in the Tarrant County city of Westworth Village, police say.
Police say the incident with the suspect began as a chase out of Parker County that went into Lake Worth and then Westworth Village.
According to police, the chase started after authorities tried to perform a traffic stop on a sports bike without a license plate.
The standoff happened at a home in the 5600 block of Volder Drive near Burton Hill Road. Police said several people left the home unharmed during the incident.
Authorities were able to move into the home and found the suspect hiding under a bed.
He was later identified as Scott Eric Ford, 35, and he was booked into Parker County Jail on a charge of evading arrest.
“We would like to thank Azle, Lake Worth and Fort Worth Police officers who assisted our agency,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “This case will be referred to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.”
Police say during the chase, a female who was in the suspect vehicle was dropped off at a gas station in Lake Worth. She was detained.