WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team is currently in a standoff with a barricaded person at a home in the Tarrant County city of Westworth Village, police say.
Police say the incident with the suspect began as a chase out of Parker County that went into Lake Worth and then Westworth Village.
According to police, the chase started after authorities tried to perform a traffic stop on the suspect. No further details were immediately released.
The standoff is happening at a home in the 5600 block of Volder Drive near Burton Hill Road.
Police say during the chase, a female who was in the suspect vehicle was dropped off. She was detained.
This is a developing story and will be updated.