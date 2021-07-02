DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – On what is expected to be a record-breaking travel weekend in Texas, there were widespread cancellations and delays in and out of North Texas’ airports.

Online flight tracker, FlightAware, recorded more 1,000 delays and nearly 300 cancellations on Friday, July 2 at DFW International Airport.

The Fourth of July weekend took a major turn for many on those flights.

“Every 30 minutes [our flight] kept getting delayed another hour,” said traveler Lauren Castro.

Many passengers scrambled for help rearranging their flights, but with no luck.

“The line for customer service is full. Completely full with more than 200 people in line,” said traveler Tiffany Padilla.

Some we spoke with said they didn’t know what all the issues were for.

“They were saying it was a mechanical error, but when we called American Airlines on the phone, customer service said it was weather related,” Castro said.

To escalate matters, DFW Airport staff said this weekend they anticipate to see their highest passenger volume since before the pandemic, with about 80% of the folks who traveled in 2019.

Friday was also expected to be the busiest day for Dallas Love Field, with about double the amount of passengers flying than last year.

Dallas Love Field saw nearly 200 delays on Friday, most of which were with Southwest Airlines.

They put out a statement blaming the weather, stating: “We’ve been experiencing relentless summer storms across many parts of our country, including some of our busier airports, which is introduced a greater amount of delay then we traditionally see this time of year.”

American Airlines said the same: “Just over 100 flights from DFW Airport were canceled today, mostly due to weather in the area which also resulted in about 40 flight diversions this morning.”

Still, travelers don’t know what to think. Many said they just hope it gets worked out, soon.