SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Southlake are searching for a “glitzed and glammed up” woman who allegedly went shopping at Tom Thumb using a stolen credit card.

The police department shared via social media that they, “don’t like trying to be stereotyped over here in Southlake but: *gestures wildly to photos below* And boy oh boy, we really regret not saving our “sashayed, chanteyed” line on this one, because it looks like a better fit.

Dubbed the ‘flaunting fruity felon,’ by police, she’s described as about 5’6”, probably mid-20s with dark hair. She wore a little black dress with heels during the crime and fled in a silver BMW Z-series convertible. Police added, she “had some bewitching eyebrows that she raised as she exited past the La Croix display. She’s also wearing one of those bungie band thingys around her right arm that looks to be attached to a work or ID card.”

The victim told investigators her credit card was either lost or misplaced around June 22. While the victim was searching for the lost card, charges started popping up on the 25th.

Surveillance video at the Tom Thumb at 100 West Southlake Boulevard shows the suspect allegedly buying apples, energy drinks and hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

Police said, “Our thief began loading up on Celsius energy drinks, probably for that thumping club she was heading to at four in the afternoon. She purchased a myriad of flavors, all of them with the “Sparkling” prefix, like Sparkling Peach, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Watermelon, and more. She bought like 8 of those suckers for $2.49 each and there wasn’t even a BOGO offer on them like there always is on the Monsters. But hey, when it’s other people’s money…”

If you recognize this thief, please contact Detective Hannah at JHannah@ci.southlake.tx.us. Or can contact the police department through any of its social channels.