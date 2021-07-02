(CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Highlands High School Valedictorian Paxton Smith accepted an invitation from Gloria Allred to celebrate the acclaimed American women’s rights attorney’s 80th birthday.

“I am not passing the torch to Paxton because of my birthday. I am not finished. I have many fights left. But I am sharing the torch,” said Allred.

Smith caught the nation’s attention when she tore up her high school graduation speech and instead spoke passionately against recent laws that restrict a woman’s right to choose abortion.

“I look up to Gloria,” said the 18-year-old during a press conference July 2. She said she’s even working on a book with Allred. During that same press conference, Allred spoke about why the right to choose abortion is so important to her (including how she almost died from an illegal abortion) and why she admires what Paxton did.

“I do believe that Roe V Wade is in danger of being overturned or narrowly interpreted so that states have the right to restrict abortion,” said Allred. “Women are in danger. It’s not an academic issue. It is a real life crisis that we are facing. We can’t wait until decisions are made for us by strangers.”

Paxton weighed in as well when asked how her peers feel about women’s reproductive rights.

“Most agree and the few people who don’t shouldn’t be able to change that right for everyone,” she said.

Texas currently bans abortion after 20 weeks, but the new “heartbeat bill” makes the procedure illegal after the first heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks. Most women aren’t aware they are pregnant until after that mark. The bill, which takes effect in September, makes no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest and allows individual citizens to sue healthcare workers and anyone else who may have helped a pregnant woman obtain the procedure.

Even though it’s Allred’s birthday on July 3, she gave Smith a t-shirt with an image of Allred and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on it. And perhaps more valuable, she offered sage words of advice to the teen.

“When people call names, it’s because they don’t have a good argument against what you’re advocating for,” she said. “Just be kind.”

Smith’s valedictory address: