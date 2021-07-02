(CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas has halted dog adoptions at all its locations due to concerns over distemper, a contagious disease.
The HSNT said concerns arose over dogs that were recently housed in a shelter. The organization said there are currently no confirmed cases in the shelter.
Test results for distemper are expected to be available in about a week, according to the organization.
The organization also halted intake of all animals for the next two weeks and will be medically supervising the hundreds of dogs at its locations.
Distemper is a contagious disease that can cause severe illness within dogs. Symptoms include fever, nasal discharge, coughing and vomiting.
The HSNT is encouraging pet owners to keep up with vaccinations as they are effective against distemper.