FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas has halted dog adoptions at all its locations due to concerns over distemper, a contagious disease.

The HSNT said concerns arose over dogs that were recently housed in a shelter. The organization said two different families lost puppies that were recently adopted.

Two different veterinarians suspected it was due to distemper, and dogs at the shelter were showing symptoms. The organization said there are currently no confirmed cases in the shelter.

Test results for distemper are expected to be available in about a week, according to the organization.

The organization also halted intake of all animals for the next two weeks and will be medically supervising the hundreds of dogs at its locations.

“We are not invisible, we’re not silent, we’re not just not answering the phone but we just can’t take the pets in at this time. We’re offering the resources we can to the best of our abilities,” Cassie Davidson of HSNT said.

HSNT is still offering cats for adoption as they are being housed at a different facility and aren’t impacted by the virus.

Distemper is a contagious disease that can cause severe illness within dogs. Symptoms include fever, nasal discharge, coughing and vomiting.

“Any dog that is showing any sort of upper respiratory, any eye issues, any runny nose, any coughing, we’re going to test anything presenting with illness right now,” Davidson said.

The HSNT is encouraging pet owners to keep up with vaccinations as they are effective against distemper.