DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been almost five years since four Dallas Police officers and one DART Police officer were shot and killed by a shooter during a protest in downtown Dallas.
On Friday, July 2, Valerie Zamarripa, the mother of one of the fallen officers, Patrick Zamarripa, woke up early and brought breakfast to the Dallas Police Southwest Sub-Station.
Dallas Police said her son was a hero on July 7, 2016 as he ran towards the gunfire.
As she arrived at the station her son once reported to, she was greeted with open arms and hugs by several officers, Dallas Police said.
“Her support never wavered, her appreciation never dipped, and her love for the department never stopped,” the department said in a blog post.
Valerie provided a breakfast filled with a variety of tacos, donuts, and coffee to the officers.
“She understood that most officers never quite make time for breakfast and rarely have time to eat, but today she would change that. Valerie and her family’s kindness didn’t stop at breakfast. She waited and prepared hamburgers and hot dogs for officers who worked the late afternoon shift,” Dallas Police said.
“Food warms the heart and that is what keeps family together. Let’s celebrate our officers and dig in,” she responded to officers as they thanked her.