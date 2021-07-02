ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-month-old boy is at the center of an Amber Alert issued by Ennis Police on Thursday, July 1.

Police said they believe Miguel Ramirez is with his mother Faith Reid, 20, and an unidentified man in a 2010 white Ford F-150 with TX license plate GRD5538.

On Friday, July 2, authorities identified that unidentified man as Marcus Nast, 25.

He is white, with brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5’11” and weighs around 170 pounds.

He also has “numerous tattoos.”

AMBER ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 07/01/2021 for Miguel David Lee Ramirez from Ennis, TX, state plate GRD5538 pic.twitter.com/rsfNIHJQbz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 2, 2021

Reid is white, with green eyes and blond hair. She is 5′ 2″ and weighs 115 pounds.

Ramirez is white with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.

Police said they were last seen at a home 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the unidentified man, Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson said.

During the fight, the man pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father.

The man and Reid then placed the child into the truck and took off.

The Ennis Police Department has contacted the Texas Dept. of Public Safety and requested that an Amber Alert be issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reid or the missing child should contact the Ennis Police Department or their local police department.