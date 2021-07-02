WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, Drug Test, marijuana, olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson, sprinter

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) – She caught the nation’s attention with her lighting fast finish at the Olympic trials on June 19, now Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson is banned from running in the competition’s 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The American champion admitted she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death. Richardson tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased.

READ MORE: Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending Early In Some States

Following the announcement, she tweeted: “I’m human.”

READ MORE: Suspect Justin Milem Charged With Murder After Fight Leads To Fatal Shooting In Arlington

She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.

The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.

 

 

MORE NEWS: U.S. Border Patrol Agents Along Southwest Texas Border Have Recovered 24 Deceased Migrants From Heat Exposure Since October 

 

CBSDFW.com Staff