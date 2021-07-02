DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) – She caught the nation’s attention with her lighting fast finish at the Olympic trials on June 19, now Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson is banned from running in the competition’s 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
The American champion admitted she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death. Richardson tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased.READ MORE: Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending Early In Some States
Following the announcement, she tweeted: “I’m human.”
READ MORE: Suspect Justin Milem Charged With Murder After Fight Leads To Fatal Shooting In Arlington
I am human
— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021
She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.
The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Border Patrol Agents Along Southwest Texas Border Have Recovered 24 Deceased Migrants From Heat Exposure Since October