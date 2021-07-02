SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are now in custody charged with capital murder after a man was discovered deceased in his Sachse home on Monday, June 7.

The third suspect, Brandon Dale, 40, was arrested in Dallas on Thursday, July 1.

He is in the Collin County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

After someone called police to check on Salah R. Eid, 38, officers entered his home and found him dead.

Since then, evidence obtained by Sachse Police and the Texas Rangers implicated 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Shoppa, 31-year-old Taylor Nichole James, and 40-year-old Brandon Duepree Dale in Eid’s murder.

On Thursday, June 17, James was arrested in Wharton, Texas., and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

On Friday, June 18, Zachary Shoppa was arrested in Sealy, Texas, and is currently being held in the Ft. Bend County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Dale or other information concerning this crime is requested to contact Sachse police Sgt. Chris Burns at 972-495-2005.

No details have been released on a possible motive or how or if the suspects knew the victim.

The Sachse Police Department said it continues to follow up leads and will submit this investigation for prosecution by the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.