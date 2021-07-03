DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was injured Saturday afternoon after a suspect who was handcuffed in the backseat of a squad car stole the vehicle, police said.
The incident took place near the 11100 block of Hazelcrest Drive just after 2 p.m.
Police said two officers were working on a stolen vehicle incident and had placed the handcuffed suspect in a squad car.
According to police, one of the officers was giving information to the other officer outside behind the car when the suspect was able to get into the driver's seat and drove off.
As the suspect drove off, one of the officers was dragged briefly and suffered injuries to his leg. He was treated at a local hospital.
Police said another officer followed the stolen squad car until it eventually wrecked in a vacant field. The suspect was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Further details on the incident were not immediately released.