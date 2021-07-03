PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The biological father of a baby who was found safe following an Amber Alert out of Ennis this week has been arrested on an unrelated assault charge.

Authorities in Parker County had hoped to reunite 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez with his father after the baby was found Friday evening and his mother was arrested in connection to the incident.

However, Sheriff Russ Authier said authorities discovered the father, Joey Lee Ramirez, was wanted for a family assault incident. Ramirez, 21, was arrested and posted bond Friday evening.

Due to the arrest, Authier said the baby was placed with family.

“As law enforcement officers, we could not ignore a family violence warrant,” Authier said. “As much as we wanted the reunion to take place, we were satisfied to place the baby in the temporary custody of family members.”

The baby’s mother, 20-year-old Faith Joann Reid, was taken into custody in connection to the abduction. Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Marcus Allhoff Nast, is also considered a suspect and remains at large.

Authorities said Reid and Nast reportedly took the 7-month-old by gunpoint.

Nast is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He also has numerous tattoos on his face and neck.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817.599.5555.

Reid remains in Parker County Jail on a $300,000 bond.