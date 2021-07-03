FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, many families are still struggling to put food on the table. But a Fort Worth woman with initiative and passion, decided to do something about it, giving her fellow Funky Town neighbors, a few funky fridges.

“Funky Town needed a fridge!” Kendra Richardson explains.

Richardson’s passion project to give neighborhoods in Fort Worth access to free healthy food, quickly expanded from one fridge to three. She now has “Funky Town Fridge” locations in the Como, Southside and Poly neighborhoods of Fort Worth.

“I’m from these communities. I love these communities. I love these people,” Richardson says. “I want to see them thrive.”

Each location and each funky fridge has a shared purpose: feeding a community with no strings attached.

“The food is accessible to the community 24/7,” Richardson explains. “If anybody is hungry or maybe in need of food, or may just want to come grocery shopping and get free groceries, they can come walk up here and take whatever they need — without any questions asked.”

A unique concept for a community fridge that has worked from day one.

“A woman was walking on the sidewalk, and I just walked up to her and was like, ‘Hey! There is a community fridge right here and there’s free food and anytime you want to come get some food you can,'” Richardson recalls.

“And she was like, ‘What?’ and I told her, ‘Come on, come see it,’ and we brought her up here where we had some bags and we filled her up with groceries and she took some stuff and she left.”

Richardson says it was clear from their first client was not just leaving with groceries, but with a grateful heart.

“She told us thank you and that it made her day,” Richardson says. “So many people have been impacted (by the fridges) and a lot of people volunteer now, because they have been impacted.” https://www.funkytownfridge.org/getinvolved

At Funky Town Fridges, they know that caring about your neighbors will never go out of style.

“It’s no charity, it is all solidarity and that’s it. That is Funky Town Fridge!”

Funky Town Fridge locations are looking for volunteers to help keep their fridge locations stocked. For a list of what can and cannot be dropped off at the fridge sites, head to their website.