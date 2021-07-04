FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Eight people were injured early Sunday after a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, police said.
Police said gunfire erupted at around 1:30 a.m. in the3400 block of Horne Street. The victims who were shot were transported to hospitals and are expected to survive.
According to police, several guns were involved in the shooting, but further details were not immediately released. No arrests have been made.
“We’re seeing way too much gun violence across the nation, we’re seeing it here in Fort Worth, seeing it in the metroplex. What I want the citizens to know is we’re doing everything we can at Fort Worth PD to put a stop to the senseless violence and to take guns out of the hands of criminals… it will not be tolerated…” Police Chief Neil Noakes said.