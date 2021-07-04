ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A participant in a Fourth of July parade in Rockwall was taken into custody Saturday after refusing to cooperate with officials and trying to evade arrest by driving a tractor, police said.
Police said the woman, 61-year-old Laurie Bostic, was causing a disturbance at around 11:30 a.m. at a staging area of the city’s celebration. Officials decided not to allow her on the parade route.
According to police, Bostic ignored parade officials and officers and tried to join the parade on her tractor. Police said she was operating it in a “dangerous way,” which led to officers trying to stop her near TL Towsend Drive and Justin Road.
She refused to stop and tried to evade officers on the tractor, police said. She was eventually forced off the road and into a fence, disabling the tractor.
The 61-year-old was arrested and booked into Rockwall County Jail for evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.