By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia and pitcher Kyle Gibson have been selected to represent the Texas Rangers in this year’s All-Star Game.

The MLB on Sunday announced the American League pitchers and reserves.

This will be Gallo’s second appearance in the All-Star Game. For 2021, he’s batting at an average of .234 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Garcia, who is making his name known around the league as a rookie, has been creating offense for the Rangers with a .271 batting average, 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

This season is Gibson’s second with the Rangers. He currently has a 6-0 record with a 1.98 ERA.

The Rangers are 33-50 on the season and are last in the AL West.

