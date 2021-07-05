DALLAS and FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On what’s meant to be a celebratory holiday weekend, was instead violent.

CBS 11 confirmed at least 31 people were shot on Sunday and Monday combined in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

Five of those victims died.

The largest being a mass shooting that took place early Sunday Morning in Fort Worth that left 8 people with gunshot wounds.

“We are seeing way too much gun violence across the nation. We are seeing it here in Fort Worth, we are seeing it in the metroplex” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

Earlier this week, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia predicted this weekend to be the busiest of the summer for the department, aiming to be extra visible this past weekend.

“We will bring every tool to bear, both convention and non-conventional, we will have officers vigilant,” Chief Garcia said.

The rise in violence comes as the City of Dallas has a slight lead in homicides over this time last year.

To cut back on crime, the City has recently implemented a new program, Dallas CRED, where trained community members offer outreach to high crime areas.

Chief Garcia says it’s programs like those that will help change Dallas for the better.

The confirmed shootings are as follows:

Fort Worth:

Shooting- 3400 Horne Street

On July 4th, officers were in the area of the 3400 block of Horne Street when they heard gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene and located eight gunshot victims near a carwash. Many are believed to be innocent bystanders and all are reportedly in stable condition.

Shooting- 3316 Galemeadow Drive

On July 4th, South Division units were notified of a shooting call at 3316 Galemeadow Drive. Responding units made the scene and confirmed that there were three gunshot victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals, where one victim was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Shooting- 1300 block South Riverside Drive

On July 5th, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Riverside Drive in reference to a report of person being shot. Officers learned that several subjects who were at a party got into an altercation, when one of the subjects pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Shooting- 5901 Village Course Circle

On July 4th, South Division units responded to a report of a female that was shot at 5901 Village Course Circle. Officers arrived and confirmed that two subjects were hit by gun fire. The investigation revealed that there were five people in a vehicle driving near Ramey Avenue on the East side of Fort Worth. Shots were fired at the vehicle by an unknown subject and two of the occupants were hit. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

Dallas:

Shooting-2800 Casey Street

On July 4th, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Casey Street. Officers found two male complainants, ages 12 and 14 with gunshot wounds. The complainant’s stated that as they were walking through a vacant lot, an unknown Black male fired multiple shots at them. Both complainant’s were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with non-life threating injuries.

Shooting- Plumgrove Lane

On July 4th, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of Plumgrove Lane. The complainant was in the courtyard at the location causing a disturbance. The known suspect approached the complainant and they had a verbal dispute. The suspect had an individual retrieve a handgun and the individual returned and gave the suspect the handgun. The suspect took the handgun and shot the complainant multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the location and transported the complainant to a local hospital in critical condition.

Shooting-3000 block of Bickers Street

On July 4th, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Bickers Street. Officers found an18-year-old Black male with a gunshot wound. The complainant does not know who shot him, but believes it may have been a vehicle that drove by. The complainant was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue in stable condition.

Shooting- 2900 Gould Street

On July 4th, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 2900 Gould Street. The victim, Ronnie Joseph Berry, a 61-year old Black male, was shot multiple times in the street during a disturbance. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Shooting- 8300 Towns Street

On July 4th, Officers responded to an active shooter call at 8300 Towns Street in Hamilton Park. When officers arrived, they discovered five individuals shot. All five shooting victims were transported to area hospitals where three of the adult males, were pronounced deceased.

Shooting- 3011 Park Row Ave

On July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at 3011 Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old Black female and a 19-year-old Black male were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

Shooting- 3700 Dixon Ave

Preliminary information: Officers responded to a shooting at the location. Officers found five individuals with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a local hospital and at the time of transport were in stable condition.