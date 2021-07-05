DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A neighborhood block party in Dallas on the Fourth of July, complete with fireworks, escalated into a confrontation with five people shot, three dead and one person in critical condition.

Residents told CBS 11’s Steve Pickett, this is an annual event, but on Sunday night shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of Towns Street in Hamilton Park, they felt like they were in a war zone for no reason.

They say police were in the area, when gunmen took over the gathering and started shooting at each other.

The identities of the deceased victims will not be released until detectives have made the next of kin notification.

There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896 at 214-671-3143 or by email: theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com, please refer to case number 118641-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.