DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to help locate a man who went missing on Monday, July 5.
Police said Harry Berkman, who has been diagnosed with autism, is considered an Endangered Missing Person.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Berkman was last known to be in the 2800 block of Painted Trail and was seen on foot around 8:45 a.m.
“Mr. Berkman may be confused and in need of assistance,” Dallas Police said.
Berkman is described as a 31-year-old Latin male. He is 5’5″ and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and carrying two backpacks.
Anyone with information on where he is can call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.