COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – More out-of-state law enforcement is on the way to Texas’ southern border.
In response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance, Gov. DeWine's office confirmed Monday, July 5.
A total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas later this week.
During this two-week assignment, the OSHP will not be tasked with making arrests.
Last week, Governor DeWine approved the deployment of 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard to Texas to provide non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection.
Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard's 1484th Transportation Company were previously deployed to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Guard Bureau (NGB).
The soldiers currently remain on active duty.