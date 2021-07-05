AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Monday, July 5 she will not seek re-election in 2022.

“It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate. I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud,” said Senator Nelson. “I love my constituents, my staff, and my colleagues in the Senate and owe them, as well as my family, a debt of gratitude. As this chapter closes, you can count on me to keep working to build a better Texas.”

Currently in her tenth term, Senator Nelson has served for 28 years — the most for any Senate Republican.

In 1992, she became the tenth woman, and the third Republican woman, elected to the Senate, according to a statement released on her website.

In 2019 she was first woman to preside over opening day of the Texas Senate.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released the following statement regarding Sen. Nelson’s announcement: