ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have released video of a person of interest regarding a deadly hit-and-run on Friday, July 2.

It happened at the intersection Arkansas Lane and Cooper Street around 9:15 p.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene on foot immediately following the crash.

The surveillance video police released on Tuesday, July 6 shows a person of interest walking behind a nearby business shortly after the crash.

“At this time, we are only describing this individual as a person of interest,” Arlington Police said in a news release. “We are asking for the public’s help to identify this man so that investigators can ultimately locate him and speak with him.”

Investigators determined a 2011 maroon Buick Lacrosse was speeding on Arkansas Lane and ran a red light when it struck a passenger sedan at the intersection, police said.

Police said the crash caused the sedan to also hit two parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Douglas Osiemo, 39, of Arlington.

According to police, two occupants of the Lacrosse ran away from the scene and have not been caught.

Police said an officer with the Pantego Police Department tried to stop the Lacrosse before the crash, but the vehicle reportedly ran red lights at speeds of 100 mph.

The pursuit was stopped as the vehicle continued to go at high rates of speed, according to police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817-575-8602.