(CBS) – Big Brother kicks off its 23rd season with a live premiere as the all-new group of Houseguests moves into a totally redesigned house. Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. Beginning Sunday, July 11th, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show.

Love Island also returns for its third season on CBS from the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Following its 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7th, Love Island will air Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and Sundays from 9:00-11:00PM, ET/PT during its first week. After its first week, the show will air Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and Sundays 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT for the remainder of the season.

This summer will be the first time that CBS regularly airs three hours of reality programming on Sundays.

Paramount+ subscribers will have access to more unique CBS reality show content than ever before. For the first time, 10 hours of exclusive Love Island content, including glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes featuring content too hot for broadcast, will be available to stream. Big Brother fans can continue to catch all the action on the Big Brother Live feeds.