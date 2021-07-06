DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A group of musicians from Dallas made their way up Interstate-35 and a bit to the east to be a part of the Fourth of July holiday nuptials of singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

The pop star and the country star posted photos on Monday of their wedding. The No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

Also tagged in Stefani’s Instagram post — the Dallas String Quartet. On their webpage the group is described as a “fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings.” On the site the music is said to be ‘where Mozart meets Rihanna and Bach meets Bon Jovi’.

The DSQ performs as a quartet or with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar, and piano. It isn’t clear which took part in the Shelton-Stefani wedding.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating. They have released a couple of duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

