UPDATE: Javier Ruiz Martinez was found unharmed.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Javier Ruiz Martinez, 21.
Martinez is 5’5 and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen July 4, 2021, at 9 p.m., on foot in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Dallas. He was last seen wearing a beige hoodie or jacket, with blue jeans. He may be confused and in need of assistance.
Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.