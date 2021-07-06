CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington, Crime, Death, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, Homicide

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Dangerfield-Williams III was shot and killed at an Arlington apartment complex Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:23 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Cooper Street, which is between Randol Mill Road and Road to Six Flags Street.

READ MORE: Man Armed With Large Kitchen Knife Steals From Walgreens

Responding officers found Dangerfield-Williams III lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a disturbance between two groups who live in the complex preceded the shooting. Police said there is a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests were made.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed

Anybody with information should call Arlington police at 817-459-6069 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

 

 

MORE NEWS: Homicide Detectives Investigating After Fatal Stabbing In Arlington

 

CBSDFW.com Staff