ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Dangerfield-Williams III was shot and killed at an Arlington apartment complex Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened about 10:23 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Cooper Street, which is between Randol Mill Road and Road to Six Flags Street.
Responding officers found Dangerfield-Williams III lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said a disturbance between two groups who live in the complex preceded the shooting. Police said there is a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests were made.
Anybody with information should call Arlington police at 817-459-6069 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
