By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who pulled out a large kitchen knife and demanded money at a store.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

It happened on June 26 at the Walgreens located at 3809 Belknap St.

Police said the armed suspect was denied after demanding money from a register. But he still stole multiple items from the store. He was seen leaving the store in a black SUV.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4365.

 

