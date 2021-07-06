FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who pulled out a large kitchen knife and demanded money at a store.
It happened on June 26 at the Walgreens located at 3809 Belknap St.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Javier Ruiz Martinez
Police said the armed suspect was denied after demanding money from a register. But he still stole multiple items from the store. He was seen leaving the store in a black SUV.READ MORE: Thirty-Five-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed At Arlington Apartment Complex
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4365.
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed