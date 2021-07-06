'A Different Way Of Living', Dallas Man Steven Brown Loses Legs After Severe Frostbite During February’s Historic Winter StormAfter three days of repeated power outages at his aunt's Dallas home during February's arctic storm, Steven Brown noticed something was very wrong with his legs.

DFW Weather: Look Back At A Topsy-Turvy June In North TexasIt was an up-and-down June in North Texas this year as it started off with below-average temperatures, had above-average through the month and then finished with below-average.

Numerous Showers And Thunderstorms Expected Monday, Tuesday AfternoonNumerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the area Monday, June 28, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon hours with the help of daytime heating.