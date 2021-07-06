AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing some $260 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July.
Governor Greg Abbott said the extension is being done in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones,” Abbott said.
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.
The emergency July allotments are in addition to the more than $3.69 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. The increase and additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients' accounts by July 31.
SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.