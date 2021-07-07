MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney man, who officials say is a prison gang member, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of several drug charges.

Officials with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office say the jury made the decision after learning about Michael Vega’s history of violence and unlawful possession of firearms.

“This violent gang member and drug dealer got caught dealing even more dope while on bond for these crimes, and while in jail even directed others by phone on how to make and sell methamphetamine,” District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing. “Thanks to the excellent work by multiple law enforcement agencies, he’s now off the streets of Collin County.”

In May, Melissa police ran Vega’s paper tags before a traffic stop and learned the 32-year-old had warrants out for his arrest. Officers pulled over the vehicle, detained Vega and recovered a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.

The jury found Vega guilty of two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. During the punishment phase, prosecutors provided Vega’s prior prison sentences for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Assault of a Public Servant, and a federal sentence for Possession of a Firearm.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of two additional first degree Possession with Intent to Deliver charges that Vega committed while on bond.

A member of the Dallas Gang Unit testified that Vega’s tattoos confirmed his membership in the Tango Blast prison gang.

The jury assessed punishment at 60 years in prison.