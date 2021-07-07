LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker suffered severe injuries to his left arm and leg during an accident at a work site in Lancaster on Wednesday, July 7.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 3300 Block of North Dallas Avenue.
When paramedics from the Lancaster Fire Department arrived, they found the man in an excavation trench.
The first responders got him out of trench and began performing emergency medical services, the department said.
Due to the severity of his injuries, he was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Dallas by Air Evac where his condition remains unknown.
It was determined that the victim’s injuries were the result of a large piece of construction equipment falling on him while performing work on drainage pipe.