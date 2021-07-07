DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has officially hit herd immunity.

This means the coronavirus virus is still circulating but the risk of major surges that overwhelm hospitals are greatly reduced.

The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation defines “herd immunity” as when 80% of the local population will be vaccinated against, or have antibodies for, COVID-19. PCCI has been a leader in mapping vulnerability for various ZIP codes and other specific populations throughout the pandemic. It originally expected Dallas to reach herd immunity in early June.

During the past two weeks, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased by 9% in Dallas County and 13% in Tarrant County, according to a UT Southwestern analysis of case data. Experts say the steady increase of hospitalizations over the past few weeks comes as people are socializing more, vaccination rates hover just under 50% in Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and the more contagious delta variant is starting to take hold.

“And that’s a recipe for potentially more cases, more hospitalizations, and more deaths,” said Stephen Love, the president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

Hospitals report the majority of serious COVID cases in people who have not received the vaccine.

“With the vaccination rate 48 to 49%, that means nearly half of us are still very, very vulnerable and now is the time to act and make a decision that’s informed,” Rangel said. “And my hope is that individuals will get vaccinated.”

As of 3 p.m. on July 6, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 163 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, 93 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 263,364 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 43,669 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 4,137 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.