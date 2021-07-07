NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across North Texas, health care leaders are growing more concerned.

“If you look at our admissions now, it’s definitely skewing younger than in the past,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, The Chief Medical Officer at Parkland Health and Hospital System. “Now when you look at the census of our admissions, we’re running with a 30 to 40 year old range.”

Dr. Chang said it’s an age group where doctors are seeing a good amount of vaccine hesitancy.

This all comes as the Pfizer vaccine is now said to be only 64% effective against the delta variant according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

However, Dr. Chang said it’s important to note it’s still very effective against serious illness and hospitalizations. About 93% according to the Ministry.

Doctors are also concerned about those too young to get a vaccine.

“Even though kids don’t get as severely affected with the COVID infection as adults do, they do get fevers, runny noses, cough and then we have to remember the MIS-C which is the multi system inflammatory syndrome in children,” said Dr. Mansi Lalwani, a pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White.

For now doctors say it’s just too early to know how the variants will affect MIS-C cases, it’s still very rare.

Dr. Lalwani said practicing prevention is still the best safety precaution for little ones.

“Vaccines are going to be available soon for kids hopefully in the fall, and then for the very young ones maybe in the spring of next year,” said Dr. Lalwani. “So until then let’s just keep doing our part in hand washing, social distancing and wearing the masks.”