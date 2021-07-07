NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in North Richland Hills battled a house fire Wednesday night, July 7.
It’s being investigated as a possible lightning strike fire.
The call came in just before 9:00 p.m. in the 5600 block of Belfast Lane near Irish Lane.
There had been storms in the area at that time.
Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the roof and attic area as first responders arrived.
There were no reports of any injuries and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.