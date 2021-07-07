PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A now former employee at Haggard Middle School in Plano ISD was arrested Wednesday, July 7 for indecency with a child, Plano Police said.
On June 10, officers responded to a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages via social media from an employee the school.
“After a thorough investigation, a Sex Crimes Detective obtained arrest warrants for the suspect,” Plano Police said in a news release.
Khmaree McCray, 25, of McKinney, was arrested without incident by Collin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Officers with the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
He was a paraprofessional support staff member, according to Haggard Middle School Principal Shauan Koehne.
McCray is charged with two counts of indecency with a child and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $55,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding this individual or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2148.
This investigation by the Plano Police CAPERS Unit is ongoing.
Principal Koehne sent the following letter on Wednesday to families of children who attend the school:
Dear Families,
I want to take a moment to reach out and make you aware of a situation involving Haggard Middle School. A former paraprofessional support staff member, Khmaree McCray, has been arrested by the Plano Police Department on allegations related to inappropriate relations with a minor via social media. While details are under police investigation, I want you to know that Haggard Middle School and Plano ISD administrators made the necessary reports and have fully cooperated with the police as they proceed with their investigation. I also want to assure you that the individual is no longer an employee of Plano ISD. As this situation involves an active police investigation, this is all of the information available to share at this time. In an abundance of caution, we are notifying you so that if your child indicates a concern related to this former employee, you should immediately contact the Plano Police Department. Inquiries or information related to this criminal investigation should be directed to the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148. The security of our students is of the utmost importance and we feel it is imperative to keep the lines of communication open as we work together with our families and the Plano Police Department in this matter.
Sincerely,
Shauna Koehne, Principal