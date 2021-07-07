PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A now former employee at Haggard Middle School in Plano ISD was arrested Wednesday, July 7 for indecency with a child, Plano Police said.

On June 10, officers responded to a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages via social media from an employee the school.

“After a thorough investigation, a Sex Crimes Detective obtained arrest warrants for the suspect,” Plano Police said in a news release.

Khmaree McCray, 25, of McKinney, was arrested without incident by Collin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Officers with the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

He was a paraprofessional support staff member, according to Haggard Middle School Principal Shauan Koehne.

McCray is charged with two counts of indecency with a child and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $55,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2148.

This investigation by the Plano Police CAPERS Unit is ongoing.

Principal Koehne sent the following letter on Wednesday to families of children who attend the school: