EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This holiday weekend, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents successfully arrested five criminal migrants, including two MS-13 gang members illegally present in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared details of the arrests in a media release.

Friday afternoon, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican national, after they received a call from a local rancher regarding the migrant wandering near his front porch. Criminal record checks revealed that hel had multiple deportations and was previously arrested in 1995 by the Redwood City Sheriff’s Office in California, for rape: force/fear/etc. He was convicted and served three years’ confinement. In 2008, the man was arrested again by the Drug Enforcement Administration for the manufacture of methamphetamine and served 17 years’ confinement.

On Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested a male Honduran national near Hidalgo. Record checks revealed he was arrested by Cayce Police Department in South Carolina for felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The man was convicted and sentenced to 15 years’ confinement.

Sunday, agents apprehended a group of eighteen migrants. During processing, agents discovered that one subject, a Nicaraguan national, was previously arrested by the Hialeah Police Department in south Florida in 2002. Police charged the subject with sexual assault against a child and false imprisonment. The subject was convicted and sentenced to two years’ confinement and five years’ probation.

Hours later, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents were processing a Salvadoran national when they discovered he is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. He was apprehended shortly after illegally entering the United States in Roma. A short while later, agents working in Hidalgo apprehended a group of 89 migrants, mainly composed of families. Agents processing the migrants, identified a male Salvadoran national as a Mara Salvatrucha gang member.