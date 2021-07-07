FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthTexans rolled up their sleeves at the Fort Worth Zoo Wednesday, July 7 for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Jaspal Singh and 20 others received their shots.

Singh says he’s been wanting to get it for months but never had the time.

“I was not getting off because I work all seven days,” he said. “Finally, [I] took the day off today, and I’m getting vaccinated.”

Tarrant County has partnered with the Fort Worth Zoo to give out the free shots on Half-Price Wednesdays this summer.

“Kids are out of school a lot of families are taking trips to the zoo, we just also want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated,’ Avery Elander said.

Brian Murnahan with Tarrant County Public Health says while many people believe the worst of Covid-19 is behind us, now is not the time to get complacent.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, we are still in the midst of the pandemic,” Murnahan said. “The delta variant has continued to rise across the country, and we are seeing it here in Tarrant County.”

The CDC reports the delta variant has become the prominent strain of Covid-19 in the U.S.

It now accounts for more than 51% of all cases and has been in the DFW area for months.

This popup clinic will be open July 14, July 28 and August 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.