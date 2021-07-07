SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Kayeden Stutzman out of San Antonio.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Kayeden Stutzman from San Antonio, TX, on 07/07/2021, Texas plate NTZ6442 pic.twitter.com/MHFFZphxtr
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 7, 2021
Kayeden is 3’0″ with blue eyes. It’s believed he’s with 28-year-old Erik Stutzman. He’s 5’8″ with brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.
Law enforcement officials are searching for a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla, license plate number: NTZ6442.
