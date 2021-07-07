CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Kayeden Stutzman out of San Antonio.

Kayeden is 3’0″ with blue eyes. It’s believed he’s with 28-year-old Erik Stutzman. He’s 5’8″ with brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.

Law enforcement officials are searching for a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla, license plate number: NTZ6442.

