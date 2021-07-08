HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) – Seventeen-year-old David Xavier Castro’s father says his son has passed away following a road rage incident that happened as the family was driving home following a Houston Astros game.
He made the announcement via Facebook, saying:
One of the gentlest souls to walk the earth was taken from us today.I love all of you who have reached out today. Please give our family time to grieve and hold condolences by text and phone. We are not ready to share our grief.David will be missed by a world that barely got to know him.May God welcome him and grant his soul peace.
Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting Castro in the head.
Police say Castro and his family were headed home from the game when his father exchanged hand gestures with the driver of a white Buick sedan. Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the public's help in finding the shooter.
