HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) – Seventeen-year-old David Xavier Castro’s father says his son has passed away following a road rage incident that happened as the family was driving home following a Houston Astros game.

He made the announcement via Facebook, saying:

One of the gentlest souls to walk the earth was taken from us today.

I love all of you who have reached out today. Please give our family time to grieve and hold condolences by text and phone. We are not ready to share our grief.

David will be missed by a world that barely got to know him.

May God welcome him and grant his soul peace.