DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are looking to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera as he committed his crime.
The crime happened on June 22 around 5:18 a.m. after the suspect broke into a clothing store in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
After reviewing the video police say the suspect appears to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
The thief got away with clothing and jewelry valued at some $18,000.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the burglary is asked to call Detective T. French #9182 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).