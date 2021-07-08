HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A reality TV star and owner of the W Hotel and Virgin Dallas, Bill Hutchinson, 63, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second degree felony, in Highland Park.

Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime TV series “Marrying Millions,” turned himself in to Highland Park DPS on Wednesday, July 7 and was later released on a $30,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed on June 29, a 17-year-old girl, who was living with Hutchinson and his family, said Hutchinson touched her inappropriately multiple times while she was in her bedroom.

She moved in with the family so she could finish out her junior year of high school and stay with her close friends after her family moved to Fort Worth, the document stated.

She alleged Hutchinson on multiple occasions would “provide alcohol and allow the children to smoke marijuana” while she was staying there.

The girl told police that in May, she fell asleep on the couch and woke up to find Hutchinson sexually assaulting her.

A detective wrote in the affidavit he also “obtained a video of one of the other minors in the household claiming similar behaviors by William Hutchinson with her while they were at his residence in Laguna Beach, CA.”

In a statement to TMZ, Hutchinson said he was innocent:

“Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise,” he said. “Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court.”

According to Highland Park DPS, the Hutchinson household is made up of Bill Hutchinson, his fiancé, 23, his biological son, 13, the daughter of his ex-wife and her previous ex-husband, 16, and another 17-year-old girl for whom he has legal guardianship, according to witnesses.