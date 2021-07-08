NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a study of dog parks around the country, in North Texas, they’re nothing to bark home about.

LawnStarter, a lawn care company, said its study ranked nearly 100 cities in America— best to worst dog parks— and four in North Texas fell in the bottom 10: Plano, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Garland.

Clay Tillotson, a dog owner in the area says he’s not surprised.

“All of the dog parks in my neighborhood are not very friendly because there’s no fences around the park themselves and that’s obviously not great if a dog sees a squirrel across the street and darts after it,” Tillotson explained.

Rankings were based on access, quality, visitor ratings, and the number of dog parks in each city.

Mutts, a Dallas dog park did receive props for its layout – owners can buy a drink and play with their dog in select areas.

Some of the best dog parks were in San Francisco, Oakland, and Portland, according to the study.

Tillotson hopes North Texas will improve their puppy-friendly spaces and climb up the list.

“I’d love more purpose-built dog parks around me— in my neighborhood specifically,” Tillotson said.