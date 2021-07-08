EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the Texas summer heat, migrants, including unaccompanied children continue to cross into the United States illegally.
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 233 migrants in two large groups this week.READ MORE: Shoppers Discovering That Free Samples Are Back, But With More Safety Measures
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared details of the incident in a news release.
On July 4, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered 90 migrants after they illegally entered the United States through Hidalgo. Within minutes, 28 more subjects entered behind them. The group of 118 migrants consisted of 75 family members, 15 unaccompanied children, and 28 single adults. The migrants are from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua.READ MORE: Police Searching For Dallas Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera In Clothing Store
The next night, MCS agents working near Mission, Texas, observed a large group of migrants illegally enter the United States. Agents apprehended 115 migrants and identified 68 as family members, 40 as unaccompanied children, and 7 as single adults. The migrants are citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.
Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.MORE NEWS: Study: Undervaccinated COVID Clusters In Texas & 4 Other US Locations Putting Entire Country At Risk